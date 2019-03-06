Mbo Mahocs revels in SAFTAs appearance

Mbo Mahocs

BY SHARON SIBINDI

BULAWAYO television personality and actress Mbonisi “Mbo Mahocs” Mahonondo’s star continues to rise after she was roped in for the 13th edition of the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) held at Sun City last Saturday.

Mahocs was among the presenters at the awards ceremony alongside fellow actor Andile Gumbi. The pair presented the last and biggest award of the ceremony — Best Telenovela/Soapie Award.

Her appearance came after she joined one of South Africa’s biggest television soapies, Scandal, in which she plays the role of ChiChi.

In a statement, Paper Bag Africa, said the eTV Scandal actress wowed fans by appearing without hinting to them on social media that she will be gracing the awards ceremony.

“Mbo Mahocs, who grabbed hearts in South Africa after getting a role as Chichi on eTV Scandal — one of South Africa’s biggest television soapies, has been rising higher, proving to be a gem in the film and television industry,” Paper Bag Africa said.

“Apart from presenting the most anticipated award at the ceremony, Mbo also made sure she kept her outfit outstanding. Just like her personality, she was dressed to kill.”

SAFTAs are an annual South African awards ceremony hosted by the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) to honour creative excellence in the local film and television industry as assessed by the volunteer judges.