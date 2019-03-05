Coventry to appear before parliamentary committee

Sports Reporter

THE Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Recreation has summoned Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister, Kirsty Coventry, to appear before it tomorrow. The committee says they want to discuss issues related to the appointment of the Sport and Recreation Commission board.

The previous SRC board was dissolved in October last year but a new one has not been appointed.

“The above-mentioned committee is enquiring on the appointment of the Sport and Recreation Commission (SRC) and Empower Bank board and, therefore, are inviting you to a meeting on 7 March Committee Room 2,’’ the committee said in their letter to Coventry.

“To assist in the inquiry, you are kindly requested to provide any documentation related to the two boards not later than Thursday 7 March 2019.’’

Last week, the Zimbabwe National Soccer Supporters Association leader, Eddie “Mboma’’ Nyatanga, filed a High Court application to try and have the 2019 COSAFA Cup held in this country.

Nyatanga, in his papers, also questioned the appointment of Sports Commission director-general Prince Mupazviriho, who was one of the key people who handled the ZIFA bid to stage the COSAFA Cup.

In his founding affidavit, Nyatanga is praying that the High Court will issue a declaratory order that would nullify the announcement that Coventry made on the hosting of the COSAFA Cup.

Nyatanga further argued that the Minister had allegedly breached the SRC Act in allegedly usurping the powers of the Commission on the COSAFA Cup bid.

Last Friday, Coventry called for a culture change in sport in the country.

“We need to work extremely hard to ensure that we have corporate sponsors coming back on board,’’ she said while addressing the Annual Sports Awards ceremony.

