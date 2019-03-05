Man Utd’s Sanchez out for up to two months – report

YEOVIL, ENGLAND – JANUARY 26: Alexis Sanchez of Manchester United in action during The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Yeovil Town and Manchester United at Huish Park on January 26, 2018 in Yeovil, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

MANCHESTER (Reuters) – Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez is facing up to an eight-week spell on the sidelines due to a knee ligament injury, according to the physiotherapist of the Chilean national team.

Sanchez, 30, injured the medial ligament in his right knee during United’s 3-2 Premier League victory over Southampton on Saturday but is expected to be fit to represent Chile at the Copa American, which starts on June 14, physio Pedro Onate told Chilean newspaper El Mercurio.

Sanchez could return for United’s last two league games against Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City, but any setback in his rehabilitation would mean he has played his last match this season.

United are already without a host of players for Wednesday’s Champions League last 16 second leg at Paris St Germain due to injury, while midfielder Paul Pogba is suspended for the tie.

They trail PSG 2-0 on aggregate after losing the first leg at Old Trafford.

Like this: Like Loading...