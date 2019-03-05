China’s national legislature starts annual session

BEIJING. — The 13th National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s national legislature, opened its second session Tuesday morning at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

President Xi Jinping and other leaders of the Communist Party of China and the state were present at the opening meeting, which was attended by nearly 3,000 NPC deputies.

Premier Li Keqiang delivered the government’s work report on behalf of the State Council to the legislature for deliberation.

Premier Li said though China faced a complicated and challenging environment rarely seen in many years with the economy under new downward pressure, the nation managed to accomplish main targets for economic and social development in 2018.

Looking to 2019, Premier Li said it is necessary to sustain a healthy economic development and maintain social stability to create a pivotal underpinning for completing the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects and to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China with outstanding accomplishments. – Xinhua

