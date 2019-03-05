China to bring more competition to monopoly industries

BEIJING. — China will separate network ownership and operation in natural monopoly industries to make the competitive aspects of their operations fully market based, according to a government work report.

Reforms will be deepened in sectors including power, oil and natural gas, and railways, says the report available to news media Tuesday morning ahead of the annual legislative session. Efforts will also be made to greatly improve the development environment for the private sector, the report says.

Following the principle of competitive neutrality, the government will ensure enterprises under all forms of ownership be treated on an equal footing regarding access to factors of production, market access and licenses, business operations, government procurement and public biddings, it says.

China must be “firm” and “unwavering” in the protection of property rights, the report says, adding that property right infringements will be dealt with according to the law and any wrongly adjudicated cases will be corrected. – Xinhua

