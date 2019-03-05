JUST IN: Mamombe remanded in custody

Tendai Rupapa Senior Reporter

A freedom bid by MDC-A Harare West legislator Joana Mamombe has hit a snag after magistrate Mrs Rumbidzai Mugwagwa dismissed her application in which she was challenging placement on remand.

Mamombe who is facing subversion charges was then placed on remand pending trial. The court ruled that the facts as outlined by the State disclosed an offence.

Mamombe was remanded in custody to March 19 and advised to apply for bail at the High Court due to the gravity of the offence she is facing.

More to follow…

