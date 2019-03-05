JUST IN: Chidzambwa names squad

Ellina Mhlanga Sports Reporter

Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa has named a 28-member provisional squad for the crunch AFCON qualifier against Congo Brazzaville on March 24 at the National Sports Stadium.

Chidzambwa retained the bulk of the players that have represented the country for most of the campaign.

Provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: George Chigova, Edmore Sibanda, Petros Mhari.

Defenders:

Ronald Pfumbidzai, Devine Lunga, Hadebe Teenage, Munetsi Marshall, Hachiro RichardNyasha, Mudimu Alec, Murwira Godknows, Darikwa Tendayi.

Midfielders:

Nakamba Marvelous, Phiri Danny, Billiat Khama, Musona Knowledge, Karuru Ovidy, Ncube Buthelezwe, Chawapiwa Talent, Mavunga Leeroy, Lunga Kelvin.

Strikers:

Mahachi Kuda, Kadewere Tino, Muskwe Admiral, Amidu Abbas, Mutizwa Knox, Rusike Evans

Like this: Like Loading...