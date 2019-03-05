DeMbare sign Cameroon’s Neymar

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA/HENRY MHARA

HARARE football giants Dynamos are leaving nothing to chance in their bid to reclaim the championship this term after announcing the capture of yet another Cameroonian international forward, Ngahan Claude Junior.

The 20-year-old Ngahan has played for Cameroon’s Under-23 side, where he reportedly impressed with his technique and pace.

According to media reports in Cameroon, his performance has seen soccer supporters equating him to Brazilian star Neymar Junior, who turns out for PSG in France.

The Cameroonian signed a two-year deal at the weekend. Dynamos spokesperson Tinashe Farawo confirmed the signing of Ngahan.

“I can confirm that we have signed the Cameroonian on a two-year deal,” he said.

The player’s agent, George Deda, who has facilitated the move of several foreign players to the Glamour Boys as well as Caps United, referred questions to Dynamos officials, but pointed out that he was optimistic the players were good signings who will make a mark for the club.

“I believe the players will add value to the Dynamos’ cause,” he said.

This is the third player from West Africa that has been confirmed by the Harare giants in what has been a busy transfer window for the team.

Another Cameroonian, Mbega Vincent, also impressed during trials, and so is Ghanaian Robert Sackey, who both have been added to the team’s list ahead of the new season, set to kick off on March 30.

Ngandu Mangala, from the Democratic Republic of Congo, has also joined Dynamos, and first impressions by the speedy striker show he could be the team’s find of the season.

An Ivorian striker also arrived last week and has been training with the club with the hope of impressing Chigowe, who is rebuilding his side from scratch following a mass exodus of players at the end of last season.

The DeMbare mentor has been wowed by the Ivorian, who is expected to sign a contract this week.

“We are still assessing him. He has shown some qualities but we believe that we should not make any judgments. We must let football speak, and he will get some game time in our preparatory matches before we can make a final decision,” he said.

The Ivorian has been shortlisted in Dynamos’ provisional squad that has been registered with the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

The Ivorian, together with his fellow West Africans, plus all the other new arrivals, are expected to feature for DeMbare when they face off against Caps United in the big Harare derby at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The two city rivals clash in a pre-season invitational charity challenge cup match being organised by Passion Events, to raise money for the less privileged.

Chigowe, while happy with his new acquisitions’ display in preparatory matches so far this season, believes the Harare derby will give him a real test.

“We have registered 18 players as a precautionary measure so that if ever there is any other outstanding talent that arrives, we can be able to juggle around the list, but basically we now have the squad in place,” he said.

“We have identified and assembled a squad which we think, if they work hard, they will be able to get positive results.

“We should be able to judge the squads under competitive match situations. Every coach believes his squad is good until they meet the opposition. Yes, we are pleased with what we have assembled, but I hope it’s not a fluke.”

Chigowe said his group would be willing to “die” for the club and that they will be the “real deal”.

“I have a sense of optimism, but I’m very cautious because football being football, reality can always dawn on you when it’s competition time. We have assembled a team of fighters, and it’s now for us to put meaningful technical input to make them a cohesive outfit,” the Dynamos gaffer said.

“Otherwise, the framework and the skeleton is there, and it’s up to us to have a correct shape … to be sober enough to see the guys who can make a difference within the class of what we have assembled.”

Big names that have arrived include Edward Sadomba, who has been handed the captain’s armband.

