Prudence Madzadzavara

Between the Lines: BENIAH MUNENGWA

TITLE: Becoming the Best Version of You

Author: Prudence A. Madzadzavara

Publisher: Media Essentials (2018)

ISBN: 978-978-0-7974-9524-1

HAVE you ever dreamt of the endless possibilities that you could experience if only you could unlock yourself to your full potential? If you have, like most responsible people strive to become, this read caters for you.

This read, by the late Prudence Madzadzavara, who died from stab wounds after she was thrown off a moving vehicle in Harare, has been a part of my small library for many months.

I had lost interest in local self-development literature kits, due to the lack of substance and detail in many of them. But this book is different.

It is a simple, but technical read whose attention to detail leaves the reader satisfied, moved and challenged, yearning to become a better individual.

A foreword by Rabison Shumba, endorsements by Simba Nyamadzawo and Tendai Maduwa, among others, if not befitting, then they become understated for this is a competent read.

Part of the technical instruments incorporated include Eisenhower’s concept of time management, through which, upon learning, one becomes a time-conscious human being.

In the nuggets are templates on how to unbundle certain acts, including tips on how to enjoy some good night sleep, to effectively exercise and moving towards dressing well.

All night activities are a part of what Madzadzavara discourages, if one is to find peace and rest, enough to power their rejuvenation on.

Madzadzavara hints at the need for building helpful relationships that then act as a perfect support system that keeps one strong, especially when they find themselves wanting.

The author does not only hint at the need, but most importantly on how to build, engage and avoid the abuse of the integrity of the people in this support network.

A better self is deemed as built from two combined forces of visibility and belief. The author’s claim points at visibility as both an internal force as well as an external structure in the sense that, one can exude an aura that attracts the eye of his or her perceived audience, at the same time do outstanding acts that draw the attention of the eye and then also dress in ways that makes one visible.

In an economy like Zimbabwe’s, in which new clothes are beyond the reach of many, this book shares innovative tips on how to dress well, but within one’s budget.

One such method is to opt for black, a colour which the author claims, allows one to wear it with a not so apt quality, but still manage to escape the consuming eye.

Another suggested method is to have one’s own tailor, which affords one the chance to wear clothes that both fit and are within reasonable means in terms of costs.

All this, is then strengthened by a belief in one’s self, a belief that powers the objectives and the goals of the self.

If well developed, belief will empower a person into becoming one who can handle failure like a boss, like one should always do, through learning from the failure and finding inspiration to rise beyond set standards.

Beyond clothes, are elements like health and shape, which are critical in empowering individuals in their quest to survive Zimbabwe and its circumstances.

Surely, in a deteriorating country, which many feel they have no control over, the only thing that one can strive to make function is their own self, a prototype of the bigger universe.

The text is also enriched with an appendix giving personalised meaning to the words used.

Madzadzavara was the founder of My Sisters Keeper Institute, a certified life coach, leadership trainer and blogger.

