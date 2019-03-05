ED descends on Midlands

BY BRENNA MATENDERE

ZANU PF Midlands province has begun mobilising its members for a “meet the people” rally to be addressed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa this month.

Speaking to the media after the party’s inter-district meeting held at the Midlands Conference Centre in Gweru on Saturday, Zanu PF provincial spokesperson Cornelius Mpereri said the rally will be held on March 16.

“We are going to be having President Mnangagwa’s meet the people rally here in the Midlands province this month. The tentative date that has been set is March 16. We are happy to host such a big event,” he said.

The Midlands rally would be the second to be addressed by Mnangagwa this year, after the one in Mwenezi last month.

“We have told our leaders at district and ward levels to start spreading the message at the grassroots across the province. We want the rally to be a major success with people from across the province coming to meet the President,” Mpereri said.