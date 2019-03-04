Swedish company eyes education sector

Columbus Mabika Herald Reporter

Sweden’S information communication technologies giant Epson Europe has expressed keen interest in partnering the Government in the digitisation of the country’s education system.

This was revealed yesterday by Direct e-Learning International operations director Mr Canaan Gatsi.

Epson Europe’s interest comes after the installation of a 21st Century Learning Environment system at Lusitania Primary school facilitated by Direct e-Learning International, a subsidiary company of Microsoft, after it signed an agreement with Government.

“Epson Europe was charmed by the launch of the 21st century learning environment concept at Lusitania Primary School. They contacted us last week conveying their interest to be part of the digitisation programme of schools in the country,” he said.

“The interest by Epson Europe to invest in our education sector shows that the President’s Zimbabwe is open for business mantra is now beginning to pay dividends. Their just expressed interest on their own.”

Mr Gatsi said for a start Epson Europe has volunteered to set up a Smart Class at a local school next month.

Mr Gatsi said the Smart Class will be the first of its kind in Southern Africa.

Like this: Like Loading...