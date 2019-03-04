DeMbare sign another Cameroonian

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS coach Lloyd Chigowe says he is now closing the door on foreign players after recommending another Cameroonian, Ngahan Claude Junior, to beef up his squad at the weekend.

Ngahan becomes the fourth expatriate to sign for the Glamour Boys this season after Dynamos had recruited from Ghana, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Cameroon.

DeMbare have been going through an extensive rebuilding exercise in the last two months and Chigowe believes his squad is now balanced.

They have settled for Ghanaian Robert Sackey, Cameroonian midfielder Herve Vincent Mbega and striker Ngandu Mangala from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“We were expecting two more centrebacks from outside the country, but it looks like they will not be able to make it by the time the season starts.

“So, for the time being, I think we are no longer looking abroad unless something happens with those two guys.

“Our foreign quota is now limited because we don’t expect to field more than three expatriates in a game.

“So, there is no use to overload the team with foreign players that we will not be able to use,” said Chigowe.

Dynamos are expected to test their arsenal against bitter rivals CAPS United in a charity match arranged by Passion Events at the National Sports Stadium this Sunday.

Chigowe is happy with the way the foreign players have been gelling in his team.

He also spoke highly of the latest arrival Ngahan, who has been recommended by Harare player agent George Deda.

“He is showing great promise and I don’t want to say much at the moment. I think I will have much to say when he has sparkled in the league.

“But he is a very good prospect.“We are even happy to have someone like Mangala in the squad because he speaks English, French and even Shona because he spent part of his adult life here in Zimbabwe. He has been helping to bridge the communication gap and has really helped the other guys settle down,” said Chigowe.

The DeMbare coach also revealed his disappointment with the breakdown of their talks with midfielder Archford Gutu.

DeMbare had insisted on a longer contract, but the midfielder wanted a short-term deal which could make it easy for him to move if a more lucrative offer arise during the year.

