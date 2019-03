Dr Nkosana Moyo

The Alliance for the People’s Agenda (APA) announced that it was withdrawing from dialogue called for by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

APA leader Nkosana Moyo was one for the losers in the 2018 presidential election who heeded the call to go to State House for talks with Mnangagwa. Moyo pulled out citing insincerity on the part of Mnangagwa.

He joins Noah Manyika of Build Zimbabwe Alliance and Daniel Shumba of the United Democratic Alliance. Below is the full account:

Like this: Like Loading...