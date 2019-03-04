Mwonzora Blames “Twitter Politicians” For Alleged ZANU PF Links

10 Aug 2013, Harare, Zimbabwe — (130809) — HARARE, Aug. 9, 2013 (Xinhua) — Spokesperson Douglas Mwonzora (R) of Movement For Democratic Change (MDC) led by outgoing Zimbabwean Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai speaks to the media outside the Constitutional Court in Harare, Aug. 9, 2013. Outgoing Zimbabwean Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai on Friday filed an appeal at the Constitutional Court challenging results of the July 31 elections which were won by President Robert Mugabe and his Zanu-PF party. (Xinhua/Stringer) — Image by © Stringer/Xinhua Press/Corbis

MDC Alliance secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora said that his working relationship with party president Nelson Chamisa is excellent.

Mwonzora was commenting on reports that he is working in cahoots with ZANU PF to capture MDC, by making sure that Chamisa loses the presidency of the party. Said Mwonzora:

I am happy that myself and president Chamisa are working well and waiting for the unfolding of the democratic process. I have come under attack from some senior party members, obviously in anticipation of the democratic process. This is largely the work of the Twitter politicians who are unelectable and anticipate to be appointed by the president. I am happy president Chamisa and I are not engaged in unproductive hate language. We are working well together, but some senior leaders in the MDC are resorting to hate language. I am going to raise this in the national standing committee meeting we are holding this Wednesday.

