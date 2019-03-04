Chamisa rape claims: Police keep opposition leader guessing

Nelson Chamisa

OPPOSITION MDC leader Nelson Chamisa is yet to receive any official communication from the police over sensational claims he raped a Canada based diplomatic security aide’s wife November last year.

Unconfirmed reports Sunday also linked the said Nyaradzo Nyathi to an abrupt withdrawal of the charges.

Chamisa’s spokesperson, Nkululeko Sibanda told local media Sunday that the 41-year-old politician and lawyer is still trying to figure out the authenticity of the claims.

“We have nothing official. It could be social media conjecture. We are still trying to make head or tail of it but whatever the case, we will respond because this is not good,” Sibanda said.

Chamisa is currently out on a tour of as yet to be known countries on the continent.

While he was not immediately available for comment, an online publication claimed the opposition leader had “rubbished the alleged rape case that was reported by a 39-year old woman Nyaradzo Nyathi.”

With police mum and national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi still unavailable for comment, the woman, who has taken social media attack by Chamisa’s supporters, is said to have abruptly withdrawn the charges.

“I am not moved by people who try to destroy someone’s name and integrity.

“I am not like that and that will not deter us.

“I do not even want to comment on the issue because that is pure madness,” Chamisa is quoted as having said.

With the opposition claiming Zanu PF interference in its internal politics, Deputy Information Minister Energy Mutodi said government will not lose sleep over who will emerge leader in the main opposition’s May congress.

“Government is not worried who emerges the winner at the MDC Congress be it Chamisa or Mwonzora. None of the two is capable of overcoming our 2023 Zanu PF candidate President ED Mnangagwa. We have started reviving the economy & the gains are open for everyone to see,” Mutodi said on Twitter.

The damaging allegations come at a time when Chamisa, who rose to the helm of MDC following the death of founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai last year, has announced the MDC will go to congress in just under three months.

Party secretary general Douglas Mwonzora has emerged threat to his bid to keep the most powerful opposition job in the country.

Jostling for positions has turned into a mudslinging affair within MDC with Chamisa’s supporters accusing Mwonzora of having Zanu PF backing in what they claim was a plot to weaken the opposition.

Mwonzora has angrily dismissed the suggestions arguing “it’s a narrative being pushed by cowards scared of being challenged at congress.”

The MDC senator has declared he was ready if nominated.

Like this: Like Loading...