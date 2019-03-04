Gun-toting Zanu PF official hauled to court

BY SILAS NKALA

ZANU PF national youth secretary for economic affairs Davis Tawodzera Muhambi last Friday appeared in court charged with pointing a firearm at National Blood Transfusion Zimbabwe Matabeleland regional spokesperson Sifundo Ngwenya in a case of road rage.

Muhambi of Burnside in Bulawayo appeared before magistrate Lungile Ncube and was remanded out of custody to March 22 for trial.

Prosecutor Kenneth Shava told the court that Muhambi is a licenced firearm holder of a .45 Sig Saver pistol issued for the purpose of protection of cash and bullion in transit only.

It is the State case that on January 20 at 12pm, Ngwenya was driving along Luveve Road in Bulawayo.

As he was driving through the Nguboyenja suburb traffic light-controlled intersection, Muhambi came speeding along Ngubetsha Road and turned into Luveve Road.

The two vehicles almost collided resulting in the two motorists exchanging harsh words.

They continued to shout at each other as they drove side by side, resulting in Muhambi producing a pistol and pointing it at Ngwenya before speeding away.