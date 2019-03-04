Two die in separate road accidents

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

A 17-YEAR-OLD Centenary man died on Monday last week after being crushed by an ox-drawn cart.

In another case, a Grade One pupil died last Tuesday after being run over by a truck at the 11-kilometre peg along the Mvurwi-Mutorashanga Highway.

Mashonaland Central provincial police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed that Zvikomborero September (17) of number 23 Altena Farm, Centenary died on his way to Chawarura Hospital after sustaining head injuries from the scotch cart accident.

“I can confirm a fatal accident in Centenary which killed one person after an ox-drawn cart he was travelling in, together with Anyway Gangarahwe, overturned after it hit a tree stump,” Mundembe said.

A Grade One pupil from Wardon Chase Primary school died on Tuesday after he was run over by a speeding truck at the 11-kilometre peg along the Mvurwi-Mutorashanga Highway.

Piece Nyamutore was crushed to death by a truck driven by Peter Mashoko after he failed to give way to schoolchildren who were crossing the road.

Mundembe bemoaned reckless driving and urged motorists to travel at safe speeds to avoid road accidents.

“We condemn reckless driving; motorists should travel at safe speeds to avoid unnecessary loss of life. Human error is contributing greatly to loss of life; people should take heed.”

