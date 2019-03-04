Vabati VaJehova in maiden UK tour

BY ALBERT MASAKA

POWERFUL gospel choral outfit Vabati VaJehova, whose songs have made an impact in Zimbabwe and in the region are set to embark on their maiden United Kingdom tour, their first outside the African continent.

One of the group members, Richard Magaya, told NewsDay Life &Style yesterday that they were delighted to get the chance to play live for their fans in the UK at a show penciled for April 27 at the Banqueting Suite in Coventry.

“This is our first tour overseas, and we have been preparing for it for a long time. We are happy that we have finally made it though it’s only a one day show. Our UK fans will have the opportunity to sample our latest album, Tivavarire Denga, which has been well received on the local market and some songs from the other album to be released soon,” he said.

“We want to thank some people, who we cannot publicise, who are helping in various areas pertaining to the holding of this show.”

Among others, Vabati VaJehova will share the stage at the concert with Madzibaba Masango and Rhoda Tongogara, popularly known as Mai Tongogara.

The group broke into the music scene in 1999 with their debut album Mweya Mutsvene waMwari that included the hit song Anouya Chete.

To date, the group has released 16 albums and are set to add another one on April 4 on which they collaborated with Jah Prayzah on the track Fambai Naro Shoko.

