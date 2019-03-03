State-assisted funeral for Mothobi

Fidelis Munyoro Senior Reporter

Former Zimbabwe Ambassador to Japan and the Republic of Korea, Ambassador Buzwani Donald Mothobi, who died last Wednesday, has been accorded a State-assisted funeral in recognition of the service he rendered to the country.

Ambassador Mothobi (80), who succumbed to cancer in Harare, also served as High Commissioner to Kenya and Uganda.

He will be buried tomorrow in Bulawayo.

Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Prisca Mupfumira yesterday conveyed President Mnangagwa and Government’s condolences to the Mothobi family at their Glen Lorne home where she announced the President’s decision to accorded the career diplomat a State-assisted funeral.

“The President has seen it fit to accord him State-assisted funeral. It is a State-assisted funeral,” she said.

In his condolence message read out to the family by Minister Mupfumira during the church service for the departed ambassador at the family home, President Mnangagwa said he learnt with sadness of the death of Ambassador Mothobi last week.

“On behalf of the party, Zanu-PF, Government and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to the Mothobi family over this sad loss.

“Ambassador Mothobi excelled in his duties as a pioneer civil servant soon after our Independence in 1980, and headed the then Ministry of Transport (1982-1984), Labour, Manpower Planning and Social Welfare (1984-1985) and National Supplies (1985-1987).”

Thereafter, he said, Ambassador Mothobi joined the country’s foreign service and served as Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Japan and the Republic of Korea between 1994 and 1998, and to the Republic of Kenya as High Commissioner from 1998 to 2002.

“After leaving the foreign service, Ambassador Mothobi continued to serve his country in various capacities, most notably by sitting on several boards which included the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (2002-2004), State Procurement Board (2006-2015), University of Zimbabwe (2012-2015) and Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe 2018),” he said.

“As I console the Mothobi family, I remain fully cognisant of, and deeply grateful for the great service he rendered to his country. Indeed this is a legacy which the family can proudly hold on to in this hour of deep grief.”

The family, relatives and friends spoke glowingly about Ambassador Mothobi describing him as a soft-spoken, but measured man who was dedicated to his family, work and the country.

Zanu-PF secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said: “He was a man of purpose.

Here Ambassador Mothobi, left us a legacy of service to remember that wherever he put his footprints are never erased. People like him never die, but they pass on for a higher level of responsibility.”

Ambassador Mothobi’s daughter Dr Novuyo Madzimbamuto described her father as a pillar of strength and a mentor who made the family what it is today.

“He was soft-spoken, firm, but with a great heart and throughout his life he touched so many people’s lives. The void he left is irreplaceable,” she said.

Like this: Like Loading...