First Lady challenges churches, corporates

The First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has challenged churches and corporates to partner Government and local authorities to come up with initiatives that give permanent solutions to environmental challenges facing the country.

She pledged her support to the transformation and sprucing up of Harare which she said was in line with the national clean-up programme.

This came out when she officiated at the Green Harare project launch at the Mayoral residence in Harare on Saturday evening.

She also launched the “Church goes green” album which was produced by 20 different churches to spread the message of the importance of cleanliness.

The function was attended by Harare mayor, councillor Herbert Gomba, councillors, environmental ambassador, Mr Derrick Mpofu, representatives of corporates and church leaders, among others.

“Harare is our mirror face to the world. The presentation of Harare is what Zimbabwe appears like to the world.

“I am informed that the City of Harare has set the last Friday of every month to clean up the city. This is complementary to the national clean-up event,” she said.

The First Lady urged churches to take a leading role in spearheading a clean Zimbabwe message.

“You should take the message of litter and cleanliness to the pulpit even outside the clean-up schedule.

“Let us adopt the third generation technologies that turn our trash into cash and initiatives that support small and medium enterprises to adopt streets they take care of.

“I pledge my 100 percent commitment to the transformation and sprucing up of our city. I hope our local authorities and city fathers shall take cognisance of those initiatives and replicate it within their cities,” she said.

The First Lady commended councillor Gomba for working hard to promote cleanliness and said she supported the city’s vision of attaining the world class status by 2025.

Environmental Management chairperson, councillor Kudzai Kadzombe said it was their vision to have a city with an efficient and reliable road network, proper sanitary and reticulation system, proper waste management system, leisure and tourism facilities for international and domestic consumption.

“The Dream Green Harare project is an initiative where Harare is going to make greener and lovelier through purposeful and strategic planting of flora and fauna on islands and within the Central Business District.

Environmental ambassador, Mr Derrick Mpofu urged corporates to pull resources and develop green zones in Harare to beautify the city and boost tourism.

“Together we can make Harare the cleanest city not only in Zimbabwe, but in Africa. We did a musical album with 20 different churches to preach the gospel of litter,” he said.

