Resurrection miracle that never was

Brian Chitemba

IT all started with a pastors’ ordaining service at the Alleluia Ministries International (AMI) on a calm Sunday morning in the leafy suburb of Sandton in Johannesburg, South Africa.

In a blue slim-fit suit and a matching tie, the AMI General Overseer Pastor Alph Lukau — a 42 year old controversial clergy — moved from the ordaining service to performing miracles using the name of Jesus. Whether it was the power of Jesus or not, only God knows.

Scores of people were shown on AMI live-streaming on social media like Facebook and Youtube jumping out of wheelchairs. While still at it, an AMI female media person disrupted the service. She shouted that there was a dead Zimbabwean whose body was about to be taken home for burial.

Pastor Lukau then walked a few metres outside the church where the body was in a sealed coffin. The coffin was opened and placed in church in the full glare of cameras and congregants.

After a few minutes the once “lifeless” body of one Elliot Masango allegedly rose from the dead after being prayed for. Surprisingly, none of the congregants scurried away. It appeared they all believed that indeed that Masango had resurrected.

However, as the dust began to settle, news started filtering through that the same Elliot is also referred by his South African employer as Brighton Moyo, making it difficult to establish his real identity and family back home in Zimbabwe.

“He has been dead and in the mortuary since Friday. Look at it; if you can’t celebrate I don’t know. Which manner of God is this one? My God what is this,” shouted the AMI leader.

He went on, “This is an outstanding miracle. I want the doctors and mortuary to be interviewed. Oh death where is your power now.”

The church went into frenzy. Women sobbed, some praised God for the ‘resurrection’ miracle.

The video of the so-called ‘resurrection miracle’ went viral. It became a talking point on social media and memes dominated Facebook and WhatsApp. The story grabbed headlines in mainstream media.

But before the celebrations were over, three funeral parlours deflated Pst Lukau’s ego. The Congolese born pastor is now battling lawsuits by the funeral parlours including one from Kings and Queens.

Even the Zimbabwean embassy in Pretoria denied that Elliot was confirmed dead as no documentation was processed to move his body across the border.

Up to now, Pastor Lukau has not provided any proof of a death certificate or doctors medical reports that prove that Elliot had died.

The ‘resurrection miracle’ now faces more questions than answers.

Saints do not doubt the healing and resurrection power of Jesus but the dramatic scenes at AMI cast aspersions.

Is this a sign that we are living in the last days as some of the young prophets are stage managing miracles just to draw huge crowds.

Instead of sticking to his guns that he was used by God to raise Elliot from the dead, Pastor Lukau has since made a dramatic U-turn.

His church issued a statement denying that Elliot was dead when his body arrived at AMI.

The flamboyant Congolese who is married to Bishop Celeste Lukau, in videos published on Youtube boastfully declared that Elliot had been dead for two days until his prayers.

In his official statement, Pastor Lukau insists that at no point did he ever claime a ‘resurrection miracle’.

However, this is trashed by video evidence on his Facebook and Youtube pages.

The controversial pastor last year made a false prophecy about a woman who was said to be related to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

Pastor Lukau prophesied a bleak future for the VP — who just a few days after the so-called prophecy travelled back to Zimbabwe from South Africa.

The clergy enjoys a huge Zimbabwean following based in the neighbouring country.

His antics are proving that he could be one of the false prophets of the last days. Jesus Christ warned of such characters in Mathew 7 verses 15-16, “Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves. Ye shall know them by their fruits.”

The Congolese pastor lives lavishly as he drives the latest Rolls Royce, Bentley, Range Rovers and flies around in private jets.

He also charges R8 000 (standard), R11 000 (VIP) and R16 000 (VVIP) those who want to have a one-on-one with him.

The South African Commission for Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural Religious and Linguistic Communities has launched investigations into Pastor Lukau and Elliot.

Local clergyman Apostle Tawanda Chikeya said Christians must be wary of fake prophets.

