MDC MP Joana Mamombe arrested, charged with treason

Joana Mamombe

MDC MP for Harare West, Joana Mamombe has been arrested and charged with subversion.

According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, Mamombe was arrested in Inyanga where she was out on parliamentary business and was driven back to Harare where she was detained Saturday by detectives from the Harare Central CID Law and Order Division.

Allegations are that the opposition lawmaker addressed a press conference at Civic Centre in Malborough, Harare 14 January where she called on citizens to engage in acts of civil disobedience with the intention to remove a sitting government through unconstitutional means.

ZLHR has deployed lawyers Jeremiah Bamu and Obey Shava to offer legal assistance.

Mamombe joins a growing list of MDC activists and civil society leaders who have been arrested and charged for allegedly instigating violence during the January protests which coincided with a job stay called by the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions and citizen movements.

The country’s opposition and rights groups have described the arrests as a perpetuation of former President Robert Mugabe’s brutal clampdown of dissenting voices.

