Street kid in court for brandishing manhood in public

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A TEENAGE street kid has been languishing in remand prison for more than a month after he was arrested for showing off his manhood at a public place.

The teenager, who is below the legal age and is not named to protect his identity, appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa, who further remanded him to March 8.

He is represented by a Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights lawyer, Obey Shava.

The State has applied for the teenager to be examined by two prison doctors, following suspicion of a psychological problem.

According to the State, on January 26 this year, at around 3pm, the complainant was walking alone towards Harare’s central business district along Leopold Takawira Street, near Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, when the complainant approached the juvenile, who was standing beside the road.

He allegedly started following her, holding his erect male organ.

The State alleges a motorist, Kelvin Njere, who was driving along Leopold Takawira, saw the teenager walking while holding his manhood.

The complainant allegedly turned back and noticed that the accused person was charging towards her. Njere and some passers-by apprehended the juvenile and handed him over to the police.

The State is charging the teenager with public indecency. Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State.

