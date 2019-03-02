Former councillor wins MDC Alliance primaries

NQOBANI NDLOVU

FORMER Cowdray Park councillor Collet Ndlovu on Thursday won the MDC Alliance primary election to stand as its candidate in the by elections for ward 28.

The primary election was held at the party’s provincial offices after police codoned off the original venue in Cowdray Park, citing fears of violence.

“The primaries were disrupted by the police,” MDC Alliance spokesperson Jacob Mafume said, but refused to comment on claims that Ndlovu’s victory was being contested over allegations of fraud.

The by-election will be to replace the late Hapson Ncube, who died in December last year.

More than 12 candidates had also successfully filed their nomination papers for the by-election set for March 30 this year.

Local businessman Kidwell Mujuru, who lost to Ncube in last year’s election, is representing Zanu PF.