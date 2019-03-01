President mourns Mothobi

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa yesterday mourned former Zimbabwe Ambassador to Japan and the Republic of Korea, Ambassador Buzwani Mothobi, who died on Wednesday, commending him for the service he rendered to the country as a top civil servant.

Ambassador Mothobi (80), who succumbed to cancer in Harare, also served as High Commissioner to Kenya and Uganda.

“I learnt with sadness of the death on 27 February 2019 of Ambassador Buzwani Donald Mothobi, Zimbabwe’s former Ambassador to Japan and Republic of Korea,” President Mnangagwa said.

“On behalf of the party, ZANU-PF, Government and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to the Mothobi family over this sad loss.

“Ambassador Mothobi excelled in his duties as a pioneer civil servant soon after our Independence in 1980, and headed the then Ministry of Transport (1982-1984), Labour, Manpower Planning and Social Welfare (1984-1985) and National Supplies (1985-1987).”

President Mnangagwa said thereafter, Ambassador Mothobi joined the country’s foreign service and served as Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Japan and the Republic of Korea between 1994 and 1998, and to the Republic of Kenya as High Commissioner from 1998 to 2002.

“After leaving the foreign service, Ambassador Mothobi continued to serve his country in various capacities, most notably by sitting on several boards which included the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (2002-2004), State Procurement Board (2006-2015), University of Zimbabwe (2012-2015) and Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe 2018),” he said.

“As I console the Mothobi family, I remain fully cognisant of, and deeply grateful for the great service he rendered to his country. Indeed this is a legacy which the family can proudly hold on to in this hour of deep grief.”

Ambassador Mothobi was born in Nyamandlovu District on August 22, 1939.

He was a distinguished academic, diplomat and civil servant who held various positions. During his time in Kenya, Ambassador Mothobi was also permanent representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the United Nations Commission on Human Settlements/Habitat in that country.

He was also a lecturer in the department of political science at the University of Rhodesia (now University of Zimbabwe) between 1976 and 1977.

He also chaired the Zimre Property Investments board from 2007 to 2016 and SFG Insurance board (2009-2012).

Ambassador Mothobi was executive chairman of the State Procurement Board (SPB) from November 2015 to December 2017. He is survived by his wife and three children.

Mourners are gathered at 48 Folyjon Crescent, Glen Lorne in Harare.

