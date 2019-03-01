JUST IN: Managers win trade union case

Fidelis Munyoro Chief Court Reporter

Workers occupying managerial positions have a right to form and join trade unions of their choice which promote and further their interests, the Supreme Court has ruled.

The superior court made the landmark ruling in the case in which the Bankers’ Association of Zimbabwe (BAZ) was challenging the decision of the Registrar of Labour to register a union representing bank managers.The Registrar had accepted registration of the Banking and Finance Managers Union of Zimbabwe (BAFMUZ).

But BAZ held the position that managers cannot be members of a trade union because they represent the interests of employers. However, Justice Bharat Patel this week upheld the lower court decision saying there was nothing sinister at law for managers to form or join a trade union that represents their interests.

He ruled that the appeal could not be sustained. “Section 45 of the Labour Act, properly construed, clearly allows the registration of the first respondent as a trade union to represent the interests of managerial employees in the banking sector,” he ruled.

More to follow…

