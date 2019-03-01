Mboro’s attack on #AlphLukau ‘has an aftertaste of Afrophobia’

Prophet Paseka Mboro Motsoeneng of the Incredible Happenings Ministry has called on resurrection Pastor Alph Lukau to perform his miracles and raise Nelson Mandela from the dead. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg – The Christians on South Africa (Cosa) on Friday criticised popular Johannesburg clergyman, Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng over his attack on fellow charismatic preacher, Alph Lukau who is embroiled in a purported resurrection scandal.

“Following a week-long fuss over a miracle that happened at Alleluia Ministries International under the hospice of Pastor Alph Lukau, Cosa was shocked to learn that jealous populist such as Prophet Mboro are now pressing churches against Prophet Lukau, instead of following our basic biblical principles of inviting Dr Alph Lukau into a meeting,” said Cosa president, Pastor Derick Mosoana.

He said Mboro’s “desperate attempt to remain relevant has an aftertaste of Afrophobia”.

Mosoana went further, recalling the December 2017 furore over the death of three-year-old baby Latoya, after Mboro had prayed for her at his Incredible Happenings Church in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni.

“The three-year-old girl died as a result of Mboro’s unanswered prayers and his arrogance towards paramedics. We never thought of publicly humiliating him or subjecting him to the worldly processes of justice. Mboro still owes South Africans reasons behind the death of a child who many suspect was offered as a sacrifice to his gods,” said Mosoana.

On Thursday, Mboro called on Lukau to perform his miracles and raise former South African president Nelson Mandela from the dead.

Mboro was speaking outside the locked gates of Alleluia International Ministries in Sandton, Johannesburg, where had gone with the intention of confronting Lukau about the allegation that he had raised a man from the dead.

Pastor Alph Lukau claimed this man was raised from the dead during one of his Sunday services. Picture: Supplied

Lukau’s congregation, however, did not let Mboro in nor speak to him. They locked the gates and walked away as he approached.

“Why do you walk away if I am wrong? I want you to surrender and apologise. Can I see the leadership of the church? Maybe I can be prayed for. I want to call the pastor that we go to Nelson Mandela’s grave and raise him,” he said as the church members walking away.

Mboro has described the resurrection stunt by Lukau as a shocking miracle. He also accused Lukau of bringing the church into disrepute and said he wanted to plead with him to “abandon his devious ways and turn to the Lord”.

He also said he was not jealous of Lukau.

“I started healing before Lukau and I have never spoken against him. My problem is that he is affecting me as a prophet and misrepresenting the scriptures,” Mboro said.

“I am not jealous, I gave most of my wealth away. I am here for Christ and I want him [Lukau] to apologise to the nation.”

African News Agency/ANA

