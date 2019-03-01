MDC Masvingo denies Mwonzora endorsement as tribal conflict lay siege

Douglas Mwonzora

MDC’s Masvingo provincial spokesperson, Dusty Zivhave, has dismissed claims circulating on social media that the province has endorsed secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora’s candidacy for the party’s presidency at the elective congress to be held in May.

Zivhave said the meeting held at the party offices in Masvingo on Wednesday did not discuss the nominations or endorsements of congress candidates.

“That is the work of our detractors who are peddling lies on social media, trying to sow seeds of discontent and division ahead of a crucial congress to be held in May this year. The claims are unfounded and silly, to say the least. Unless if there was another meeting held somewhere in town by State security agents or Zanu PF thugs who endorsed Mwonzora, which I doubt. The provincial assembly was held at our offices at number 132 Mukwa Street in Rhodene and we never discussed that issue,” he said.

“The truth is we were discussing issues to do with how the congress is going to be held and who is eligible to vote. We never talked about nominations or endorsements because this is not the time. The provincial members will hold meetings with district assemblies, who will in turn hold meetings with wards and so on.”

A bogus Facebook character known as Tirimusango Wenje claimed that Masvingo had endorsed Mwonzora, while a Simon Wezhira posted on Democracy Advocate Initiative page: “Dougie (Mwonzora) for office. We are tired of (the) immature leadership of Wamba.”

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa on Sunday said all party positions would be contested.

