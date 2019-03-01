Chicken Inn test their arsenal in Malawi

BY FORTUNE MBELE

CHICKEN Inn take on Malawi’s BeFoward Wanderers at Kamuzu Stadium this afternoon in the first match of their pre-season four-team invitational tournament organised by the Malawian champions Nyasa Big Bullets.

The tournament kicks off with Nyasa Big Bullets, under the tutelage of former Warriors and Dynamos’ coach Kalisto Pasuwa, taking on Mozambican side Ferroviário de Nampula.

Chicken Inn arrived in Blantyre on Wednesday evening.

Tomorrow, Chicken Inn play Nyasa Big Bullets, while BeForward Wonderers clash with the Mozambicans.

Vice-chairman Juta Tshuma, who is head of delegation of the Chicken Inn team, said they were looking forward to a good competition.

“We arrived safely in Blantyre yesterday (Wednesday) evening. The guys look ready and they are raring to go. We are happy to be here, which gives us the opportunity to fine-tune our squad. There will be stiff competition in our squad considering that we have acquired quite a number of new players. It will be quite exciting as we prepare for the 2019 season,” Tshuma said.

The Gamecocks wrap up the tournament on Monday next week, with a tie against Mozambique’s Ferroviário de Nampula.

Chicken Inn have been one of the busiest clubs on the market capturing three players Clive Augusto, Tichoana Chipunza and goalkeeper Donavan Bernard from Ngezi Platinum Stars

They recently concluded the signing of Brett Amidu from FC Platinum, Dynamos’ trio of Valentine Kadonzvo, Panashe Mutasa and Phakamani Dube.

They have also signed Malvin Gaki and Sipho Ndlovu from Harare City and relegated Bulawayo City, respectively.

Coach Joey Antipas is reportedly eyeing two other unnamed players from Malawi.

Donovan competes with first choice goalkeeper Pride Zendera, with Samuel Mafukidze also in the picture.

The Gamecocks have also kept faith in veterans skipper Moses Jackson, Clemence Matawu, Obadiah Tarumbwa, Guide Goddard, Passmore Bernard and Ben Nyahunzvi.

Also in the squad are George Majika, Obriel Chirinda, King Nasama, Nicole Mutatiwa, Last Sithole, Xolani Ndlovu and Joe Nyabinde.

Tshuma yesterday said the team was due to hold their first training session at the tournament venue yesterday afternoon.

“The boys are resting now and they train at the match venue in the afternoon,” Tshuma said.

Nyasa Big Bullets senior business and development manager, Kelvin Moyo, said they expect large crowds for the tournament because his side and BeForward Wanderers usually attract big crowds.

