Bomber invades top 100

BY FORTUNE MBELE

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED World Boxing Federation (WBF) African heavyweight champion Elvis “The Bomber” Moyo has moved into the top 100 of the world rankings following his win over South Africa’s heavyweight champion Ruann Visser in Pretoria on February 10.

According to boxrec.com, a website dedicated to holding updated records of professional boxers, the Zimbabwean shot 42 places up the rankings and now sits on position 70 with 19 points to his name.

Moyo beat Visser in a non-title fight in the 10th round in a unanimous decision on a day that he aggravated a left hand wrist injury.

In an interview from his base in South Africa, the 35-year-old Moyo said he is now eyeing undefeated World Boxing Federation (WBF) International Heavyweight Champion Vladyslav Sirenko of Ukraine, who is also based in South Africa.

“I am excited. I am now number 70 in the world. Two sweet victories next and I will find myself in big fights. When you get into the top 20 you can get that chance. There was an offer to fight Vladyslav Sirenko on April 27 in 10 rounds for a German EU title.”

Moyo’s immediate focus is to raise money for an operation on his left hand.

“The focus is on raising money and doing surgery, but if therapy can assist me to fight at ease with 70% ability on my left hand, I will be able to fight at the end of May.”

Sirenko is ranked 67 with 21 points and has won all of his 10 fights.

Moyo said he was ranked 130 when he floored another Ukrainian heavyweight boxer, Maksym Pedyura, in the first round after 2 minutes 49 seconds at the City Sports Centre in Harare in April last year, but due to inactivity after that fight he dropped to 180.

“I am now on 70 after beating the highly-rated Visser. With two big fights I will be in the top 20,” he added.

Moyo has won his last six fights with two technical knockouts, one knockout, two on unanimous decisions.

In his boxing career, which spans from 2008, Moyo has had 16 professional fights and beating Visser was his sixth successive victory in the heavyweight division since losing to South African Danie Venter in July 2013.

He improved his record to nine wins, five defeats and two draws in 16 professional fights.

