Brothers in nasty fight over land, trade witchcraft accusations

BY RICHARD MUPONDE

A FIGHT by two Chipinge brothers over land they inherited from their late father has spilled into the courts, with accusations and counter accusations of witchcraft flying between the two.

Barnabas and Shepherd Harare sought the intervention of Chipinge magistrate, Joshua Nembaware to make peace.

The acrimony reportedly started after the death of their father, who bequeathed the land to be shared equally between the two siblings.

However, after sometime, they started accusing each other of encroaching into each other’s farming land, leading to the verbal assaults.

Eventually, Barnabas approached the court for a peace order, which was granted by Nembaware on November 18 last year.

However, the order did nothing to stop the fights and Shepherd on Monday approached the same court, seeking a peace order against his elder brother.

“Why are you constantly fighting when you are blood brothers?” the magistrate asked.

“He always threatens me and my family and has threatened to evict me from my piece of land accusing me of bewitching him and his family,” Shepherd, who is the younger brother, replied. Nembaware granted the order with consent of both brothers.

Like this: Like Loading...