Career diplomat Buzawani Mothobi dies

Staff Reporter

FORMER State Procurement Board (SPB) board chairperson and career diplomat Buzawani Mothobi has died.

The SPB was transformed into the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) and its chief executive officer, Nyasha Chizu confirmed Mothobi’s death.

Chizu described the late former top diplomat, who was now PRAZ vice-chairperson, as an administrator of the highest calibre.

“It’s true, he passed away yesterday afternoon. He has been battling prostate cancer. We are saddened by the passing on of Ambassador Mothobi,” he said.

“He was a natural leader and the choice by the country’s leadership to assign him in guiding the transition from the State Procurement Board to the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe is testament to his abilities, not only as an astute diplomat, but an administrator of the highest order. Ambassador Mothobi was untainted by corruption and all other ills bedevilling our society and government systems today. We will be the poorer without him.”