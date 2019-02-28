Ziyambi charms human rights council

Fidelis Munyoro Chief Court Reporter

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi is leading a delegation attending the 40th Session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Minister Ziyambi is being accompanied by the Zimbabwean Representative to the Permanent Mission of Zimbabwe to the UN Office and other International Organisations in Geneva, Ambassador Taonga Mushayavanhu and secretary for Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Mrs Virginia Mabiza and other senior Government officials

The session started on Monday and is expected to end on March 22.

The international forum came at an opportune time for Harare to tell its story on the obtaining situation in the country which has often been distorted by mostly Western media and other sources supplied by some local non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and political players.

In a statement yesterday, the ministry said in his briefing to the African Group, Minister Ziyambi highlighted post-election violence and establishment of a Commission of Inquiry for the August 1, 2018 violence that left six people dead.

Minister Ziyambi also appraised the African Group on the disturbances of January 14, multi-party stakeholder dialogue and socio-economic transformation as well.

“In the question and answer session that followed, the countries that participated welcomed the briefing by the minister which portrayed the real situation on the ground as opposed to the propaganda that has been peddled by some local NGOs and their foreign handlers concerning Zimbabwe,” read part of the statement.

“Highlights of the interventions included, appreciation of the multi-party dialogue which will pave way for nation building and socio-economic transformation which the Government is currently undertaking to improve the lives of its people.

“The interventions also emphasised on the need to stabilise the country in order to ensure successful implementation of the reform measures.”

The ministry said most of the delegates underscored that sanctions are an impediment to the socio-economic programmes that the Government is undertaking.

“They pledged to support the fight for the removal of the sanctions,” it said adding, “Lesotho and South Africa expressed concern over the new worrying trend in Africa whereby losing political parties are attempting to redefine democracy through claiming the right to govern.”

The African Group led by Ambassador Samba, permanent representative of the Central African Republic to the United Nations in Geneva, pledged to work with the Zimbabwe Permanent Mission in Geneva in its efforts to get technical support from various UN Agencies and International Organisations to assist in the country’s socio-economic transformation.

Zimbabwean delegation is expected to meet the deputy director-general of the International Labour Organisation responsible for field operations and partnerships, Mr Moussa Oumarou.

