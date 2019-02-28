All set for national clean-up

Herald Reporter

Zimbabweans will today shelve their programmes for two hours between 8am and 10am to clean their environments in line with the declaration of the first Friday of each month as national clean-up day by President Mnangagwa.

This will be the third time the country carries out the national clean-up.

The exercise today is expected to be much bigger compared to the last two exercises, as more people and corporates get used to the programme.

President Mnangagwa will lead the clean-up at Lake Chivero, as the event will be marked concurrently in other areas across the country by Government departments, corporates, civic authorities and individuals.

Today’s clean-up coincides with the commemoration of Africa Environment Day, Wangari Maathai Day and World Wildlife Day, all of which will be presided over by the President.

On December 5 last year, President Mnangagwa declared the first Friday of every month a National Clean-up Day, and all citizens are expected to clean their surroundings between 8am and 10am.

The President has been leading by example since then.

The clean-up initiative is aimed at creating a clean and healthier environment to fight diseases like cholera and typhoid.

Several corporates, including Zimbabwe Newspapers (1980) Limited, have taken a leaf from the President with the integrated media giant expected to clean Africa Unity Square.

