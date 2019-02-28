President speaks on national dialogue

Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa says he has opened the avenue for dialogue with other political parties in Zimbabwe to ensure that they also have an input in the country’s governance discourse.

Further, the Head of State and Government and Commander-in- Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces said the fiscal and monetary policies introduced by Government were already yielding positive fruits.

President Mnangagwa said this while officially opening the inaugural session of the Zimbabwe-Botswana Bi-National Commission in Harare yesterday.

So far two meetings involving political parties that participated in the July 30 2018 general elections had been held.

Four committees were set at the last meeting and they are expected to report their feedback today.

“My administration continues to push for greater national peace, unity and harmony and cohesion,” said President Mnangagwa.

“Fully aware that a nation at peace with itself is a nation that can achieve socio economic development. As such, a national dialogue platform has been established to allow a broader cross section of the political players to express their views and input into the governance discourse of this country. We are therefore committed to dialogue at home, across the entire region and beyond. Together we shall create a new reality for our people.

“Today Zimbabwe is in a process of transformation and national renewal. We are making steady progress with regards both economic and political reforms in Zimbabwe. The fiscal and monetary policies we have introduced in Zimbabwe are also humble successes of where want to go.”

Turning to global issues, President Mnangagwa said: “At the international level, there is an ever growing demand for strengthening of global governance and transformation of the global governance system. The constant challenges in the international balance of power heighten the need to foster an international order that is fair, equitable and more rational to ensure that the common interests of our countries and other developing countries are assured.

“We remain convinced that the United Nations should always be guided by its Charter and serve the interests of all its member states, without prejudice. To this end, we continue to advocate for the reform and democratisation of the United Nations Security Council so that it serves as the pedestal of international justice, peace and security.

“I am aware that Botswana will hold its general elections in the course of 2019; a process that will deepen democracy in your country and the region at large. We wish you, Your Excellency, and people of Botswana, great success during your elections.”

