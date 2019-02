Herald Reporter

Botswana President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi has confirmed the BWP1 billion (approximately US$94,5 million) Botswana credit facility to Zimbabwe that will help to breathe life to the country’s private sector.

Fielding questions from journalists at the close of the inaugural session of the Zimbabwe Botswana Bi-National Commission Summit in Harare today, President Masisi says they have increased the facility from BWP600 million to one billion.

More to follow…

