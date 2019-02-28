Warrant of arrest for Zanu PF MP

By Simbarashe Sithole

Guruve magistrate Shingirai Mutiro yesterday issued a warrant of arrest for Guruve South legislator, Patrick Dutiro (Zanu PF) and his party community chairperson, Roti Nelson Moyana (66) after the two failed to turn up to answer to contempt of court charges.

The State alleges that on January 15 last year, Dutiro (50) and Moyana went to Norowe Farm, where the messenger of court, Alleta Mutseta was evicting illegal settlers in the presence of Thompson Maguduru and Jabulani Ncube.

On their arrival, the Zanu PF officials told the illegal settlers that the messenger of court was executing a false eviction order.

He allegedly told the settlers to remain at the farm and not to obey the instruction to vacate the farm.

Fearing for her life, Mutseta aborted the eviction. Albert Mazhindu represented the State.