Octogenarian hacked to death

BY BRENNA MATENDERE

A 25-YEAR-OLD man from Nkayi allegedly hacked to death an 89-year-old man from Gweru on Sunday after accusing the octogenarian of spreading falsehoods about him.

Inspector Joel Goko, the Midlands provincial police spokesperson, confirmed the incident.

Vusumuzi Mnkandla (25) of Sembewula village, under Chief Madliwa in Nkayi, visited the now-deceased Joseph Rodreck’s homestead at plot 41 Raylands Farm, on the outskirts of the city.

He found Rodreck sitting outside with his wife Ntombizodwa Bhebhe.

Mnkandla allegedly accused Rodreck of spreading false information about him to his neighbours, with the intention of denigrating him.

Rodreck professed ignorance on the matter, saying he did not know Mnkandla and an argument ensued.

Mnkandla then drew out a machete and allegedly struck both Rodreck and his wife several times. The two sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital by a neighbour who heard their cries for help. Rodreck died upon admission at Gweru Provincial Hospital.

Goko said the suspect was on the run.

“Investigations are still in progress, but the suspect is still at large. Police are appealing to members of the public who might have any information on the whereabouts of Vusumuzi Mnkandla to contact any nearest police station or use suggestion boxes so that he might be arrested and help with investigations,” Goko said.

Machete violence cases in Gweru have been blamed on artisanal miners, who allegedly prey on unsuspecting members of the public in order to steal their belongings when proceeds from their mining operations run out.

