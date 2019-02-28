ED heads to Chivero for national clean-up

By Nhau Mangirazi

President Emmerson Mnangagwa heads to the Lake Chivero environs tomorrow for next month’s national clean-up campaign, a Cabinet minister has said.

Speaking in Kariba after touring Chirundu Border Post, Mana Pools, Marongora game areas as well as Nyanyana campsite, Tourism minister Prisca Mupfumira said Mnangagwa would be ‘duty bound’ to be in Chivero on Friday.

“I have toured part of the Zambezi Valley and there is a breath of fresh air. We have seen non-Zimbabweans who want to see the country grow. They are committed to peace and good environment, unlike other towns and cities that are dirty. The forthcoming clean-up is in the Lake Chivero area, where President Mnangagwa will take a leading role. These are areas that are messy and dirty and he will pick litter from there,” she said.

Mupfumira added that it was imperative that environments were kept clean to foster better livelihoods for communities.

‘We witnessed accommodation facilitation in Nyanyana campsite. It is a good public private sector partnership between Padenga Holdings and Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) that we cherish. It is good that workers have good shelter and we implore them to be part of the community here. More often, support is rendered to Mana Pools that is established unlike Nyanyana,” said Mupfumira.

She challenged the new owners to keep their homes and the environs clean.

“Zimparks must revive house-cleaning campaigns at household level. This is a job well done,” she added.

Mupfumira called on good tracking mileage, logging and avoiding recklessness, while properly using cars that help in curbing poaching.

“Zimparks must be on guard against abuse of these cars,” she added.

Zimparks director-general Fulton Mangwanya assured government and other stakeholders that they would be careful in maintaining the houses and cars donated by Padenga Holdings.

“Hon Minister we want to assure you that these cars will be there for their intended use. Our thrust is to keep animals as equal partnership in conservation,” he said.

Mupfumira called on Zimparks to ensure locals benefited from natural resources in the resort town.

Like this: Like Loading...