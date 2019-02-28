Ngezi must improve to win title: Dzvukamanja

BY HENRY MHARA

TERRENCE Dzvukamanja has warned his former club Ngezi Platinum Stars that they need to improve if they are to win the Castle Premier Soccer League this season.

The striker, who now plays for South African Premiership side, Bidvest Wits, scored a double in his team’s 4-1 win against his ex-teammates in a friendly match on Tuesday.

Ngezi are currently camped in South Africa as part of their pre-season preparations ahead of the new season kick-off on March 30. They are also scheduled to play SuperSport next week.

Speaking after the practice match, Dzvukamanja picked areas his former team will need to improve to achieve league success.

“They need to work on defending set-pieces; they don’t pay much attention to their blind side. They only concentrate on where the ball is coming from, so they should work on that aspect. Their attack is also not very effective. They enjoy passing the ball around unnecessarily. They should try to score goals always, and be result oriented. They can try the one direct route, three passes and score a goal. It could be better that way. It’s useless to make 54 passes and then you concede,” Dzvukamanja warned.

Ngezi finished second last season and sacked coach Tonderai Ndiraya, a clear indication that they won’t accept anything less from new coach Erol Akbay.

“They need to work hard. There haven’t been many changes since I left, and all I wish them is good luck as they bid to win the league. We can’t continue to be runners-up, we have to push hard so we can win the title. I’m very happy to play against my former team. I’m still part of the Ngezi Platinum family,” he said.

“The team is passing well, playing good. The coach is still new and they have new players so naturally there is no cohesion, but I expect it will improve as time goes. There has to be unity in whatever they are doing, that is the only way they can improve and grow as a team. If they can pull in one direction, they can achieve whatever they want.”

The forward joined Wits last year and became an instant hit at the club, who are currently top of the log standings with just a quarter of the race left.

He is thrilled about the prospect of winning the league in his debut season with the South African club.

“I’m very excited with our situation at the moment. It’s my first season here, and we are top of the log standings. It will be a dream come true if we can manage to hold on and win the league. It’s very rare to win the title, and personally I’m pushing and praying hard so that we can achieve that goal. Winning the league will improve my CV so I’m working hard,” Dzvukamanja said.

