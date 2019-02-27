Economic analyst hail inaugural commission

Tawanda Musarurwa Senior Business Reporter

Economic analysts have hailed the inaugural Zimbabwe-Botswana Bi-National Commission (BNC) as a development that will enhance trade, investment and broader economic activities between the two neighbourly countries.

The BNC meeting, which commenced in Harare yesterday, is expected to culminate into the signing of agreements between President Mnangagwa and his Botswana counterpart President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Economist Persistence Gwanyanya said both Zimbabwe and Bostwana have their niche economic strengths that they can benefit each through the exploitation of capabilities and rare and inimitable resources.

“It is actually good for Botswana to diversify its economy by considering investing offshore in countries such as Zimbabwe, which is one of the countries with significant investment opportunities in Africa.

“We have more than 40 well-sought out minerals in the world and Botswana has only one — diamond.

“This means there are significant business opportunities to grab in Zimbabwe, as the country tries to rebuild,” said Mr Gwanyanya.

Said National Business Council of Zimbabwe president Langton Mabhanga: “The strengthening of Joint National Commissions on the African Continent, the Zimbabwe-Botswana included, is a demonstration of the maturing South-South cooperation.

“The trading of the comparative advantages between the two states will speed up organic and sustainable growth and optimisation of the strategic resources through mutually beneficial models.”

