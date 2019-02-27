President leads clean-up at Chivero

Victor Maphosa Herald Correspondent

President Mnangagwa will tomorrow preside over commemorations to mark Africa Environment Day, Wangari Maathai Day, World Wildlife Day and Clean-up Day at Lake Chivero in Harare.

In a statement yesterday, Environmental Management Agency (EMA) communications officer Joyce Chapungu said: “EMA and Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management will host the 2019 edition of the Africa Environment Day, the day will be commemorated jointly with the World Wildlife Day, Wangari Maathai Day and the National Clean-Up Day. The commemorations will be on March 1 at Lake Chivero, His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa will be the guest of honour.”

She said Africa Environment Day and World Wildlife Day are commemorated on March 3 each year, but this year they will be commemorated two days earlier.

On December 5 last year, the President declared the first Friday of every month a National Clean-up Day, when all citizens are supposed to clean their surroundings between 8am and 10am.

The initiative is aimed at creating a clean and healthier environment for the nation.

“March 1 is the first Friday of the month and all citizens are encouraged to participate by cleaning areas surrounding their homes, work premises, churches, schools and markets. This gesture will go a long way in creating a clean, safe and healthy environment for all,” said Chapungu.

She said Africa Environment Day, was proclaimed by the African Union in 2002, then known as the Organisation of African Unity, as a way of raising awareness on pressing environmental challenges facing the continent and Zimbabwe uses this day as a platform to discuss topical issues like waste management and a green economy.

Like this: Like Loading...