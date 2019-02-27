JUST IN: Tobacco to increase forex inflows

Ellen Chasokela Herald Reporter

Foreign currency inflows into the country are set to improve next month, after the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board indicated that the 2019 tobacco marketing season will open on March 21. The TIMB has so far recorded a 44 percent increase in farmers who have registered for the season to 170 169 farmers from 118 142 for last year.

Of the 170 842 registered growers, 41 552 are new ones. Farmers last year delivered a record 252 million kilogrammes of flue cured tobacco worth $737,2 million.

This was after Government came up with an input and infrastructural support scheme that was handled by Agribank and the TIMB.

MORE TO FOLLOW…

