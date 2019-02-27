JUST IN: Healer rapes minor

Michael Magoronga Midlands Correspondent

A Silobela traditional healer has appeared before a Kwekwe magistrate for allegedly raping a form one pupil on numerous occasions. The self-proclaimed traditional healer, Fireman Ncube (45), appeared before magistrate Mr Tayengwa Sangster facing numerous charges of rape for allegedly forcing himself onto a 13-year-old pupil.

He was remanded in custody to March 4.

The minor narrated the whole ordeal to her aunt and parents who in turn reported the matter at Silobela police, leading to the arrest of the traditional healer.

