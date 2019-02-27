Fiesta Fiesta bounces back

Charmaine Chasweka

FIESTA Fiesta, an uptown outdoor event that had been archived by its organisers is back.

The show, which is themed “Beat, Booze and Braai”, offers an overwhelming entertainment experience for patrons.

The hangout event is being hosted at Hometown in Borrowdale. Without much variation from Unplugged and Cook Out, Fiesta Fiesta still lures the swankiest crowds with its good quality meat, affordable booze and music that creates a refreshing atmosphere. Chuckie “DJ Chucknosis” Kofi-Teye Ayisha, the brains behind Fiesta Fiesta, said that it is very exciting to see that people still come in huge numbers even though there are other events similar to theirs.

“When I started hosting Fiesta at Centurion it was a huge success with numbers ranging from 1 500 people to 2 000 attending but after the fallout we hosted one at Country Club and it flopped due to clash of events and we had only about 700 people attending.

“We then decided to chill for a whole year as we focused on polishing the brand and planned a major comeback this year. We decided to have a small Fiesta just to test the waters and surprisingly the turn-out was amazing as we had about 1 600 people attending,” said Chucknosis.

The event starts at noon with a laid back braai and booze vibe that is complemented by music in the background. It turns up a notch at around 8pm up to midnight.

Patrons also stand a chance to win prizes from various games including beer pong, darts and beer sampling.

“We always have our loyal sponsors who are the best in terms of quality and that’s where we differ mainly with the other similar events. Our meat comes from reputable suppliers and our booze is supplied the biggest beverage maker in the country.

“We have Ray Dizz who is a hip-hop DJ, Eve does house, Danny Vibes is a dancehall DJ, Langton B plays deep house, Fat Beats plays old school music and I play everything, we just try to cater for all genres of music and sometimes we get artistes to perform.”

