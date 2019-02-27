Super Six excites Mutare Sports Club

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Mutare Sports Club gaffer Mackenzie Munetsi is excited at the prospect of his team playing in the newly-formed rugby Super Six League.

The league will feature the country’s top six teams that include Harare Sports Club, Old Hararians, Highlanders, Old Georgians, Matebeleland Warriors and Mutare Sports Club.

The league is set to start on March 16. The Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) abandoned the national league in 2014 due to lack of sponsorship.

In an interview yesterday with NewsDay Sport, Munetsi said the new league will give his players the chance to pit themselves against some of the best talents in the country.

“I am happy with the new league and that we have been included to play with some of the country’s big teams. For us, it is a positive development,” he said.

“We have young players in our squad who need exposure by playing in such a league. I am very hopeful that they will get much needed experience at the top.

“We have already started preparations for our new league and the players are very excited, we can’t wait for the day and morale is high in our camp.”

With this latest initiative, ZRU hopes that sponsors can jump in to adopt individual teams, instead of having one title sponsor.

The national league has suffered due to lack of sponsorship and the expectation is that the new format may be attractive to corporates.

