Chivayo failed to deliver, court told

Wicknell Chivayo did not carry out any meaningful work on the Gwanda solar project despite being paid US$5 million in advance, State witness and Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) financial director Mr Eubert Chiwara told the court yesterday.

Chivayo stands accused of defrauding ZPC of the money and his trial started on Monday. The prosecution, led by Mr Zivanai Macharaga, invited Mr Chiwara, who is the first State witness in the case, to testify.

“I cannot comment that he breached the contract because there is a project team that can be answerable to that,” he told magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube.

“All I can say is that what we expected from the contract was not fully done.

“The accused has done some work, but the work is not of value to ZPC since it is not complete. When we pay in advance, we expect the work to be done.”

Mr Chiwara said it was important for Chivayo to fulfil provisions of the contract.

“The contract is important to ZPC and the nation as a whole because we need to power the nation, preserve foreign currency and utilise renewable energy,” he said.

“The nation and industries are the ones to benefit from this.”

Chivayo’s Intratrek was awarded the tender for the Gwanda solar power project, but allegedly failed to deliver, despite receiving the US$5 million. Chivayo is being charged in his personal capacity, while Intratrek is cited as the second accused.

He is denying the charges.

