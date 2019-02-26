Breaking: Comedian Gonyeti fined over #CharityCharambaChallenge skit Feb 26, 2019 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Tumblr Telegram StumbleUpon Digg Viber Gonyeti Comedian Samantha “Gonyeti” Kureya was on Tuesday fined $20 by the police for criminal nuisance over her skit featured on Busstop Television depicting police brutality named #charitycharambachallenge. More to follow… [embedded content] Share this:PrintEmailWhatsAppTweetShare on TumblrPocketTelegramLike this:Like Loading... Related