Burglars raid Nkulumane family

BY COLIN CRAIG MOYO

A RESIDENT of Nkulumane in Bulawayo escaped death by a whisker after being hit with an iron bar by burglars as he entered his house in the early hours of yesterday morning.

According to a police memorandum in Southern Eye’s possession, Nkulumane 5 resident, Blessed Chimuti (31) and his younger brother Marshal (29), were raided by the robbers at their house on February 25 who assaulted them with iron bars, demanding money from them.

Chimuti, according to the memorandum, arrived at his home at about 1:30am and used the backdoor to enter the house.

“At the time he was closing the door after entering the house, four men armed with a knobkerrie, iron bar and an object that seemed like a pistol forced entry into his house,” read the memorandum.

”The robbers attacked Chimuti all over the body, demanding cash.”

The complainant reportedly fought with the robbers and screamed to alert his younger brother, Marshall.

The police document stated that Marshall came over to assist his brother who had been assaulted with an iron bar on the head, and in the end managed to escape and sought refuge from neighbours.

”The young brother managed to escape too, but sustained a right knee injury. The two brothers were taken to Mpilo Central Hospital,” read the police memorandum.

The Criminal Investigations Department Homicide, who attended the crime scene, discovered blood stains on the walls and on a metre-long iron bar.

Contacted for comment, Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango yesterday said she had not yet received details of the case.

“I have not yet received any information about the incident,” Simango said.

The memorandum stated that the suspects were still at large and that the police were still looking for leads in order to track the burglars.

Like this: Like Loading...