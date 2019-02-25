Chamisa’s sign language interpreter sparks panic after collapsing on stage

GWERU – A sign language interpreter for MDC leader Nelson Chamisa fainted under the heat in Gweru on Sunday, sending thousands of the party faithful into momentary panic.

Chamisa was addressing a huge rally at Mkoba Stadium to thank supporters for voting for him last July when the mishap happened.

The woman, who has not been named, first staggers forward before falling on her back as Chamisa’s security moved in to her aid.

“Oh sorry,” Chamisa said as he looked to his side and realised what had just happened.

As he started speaking again, Chamisa noted concerns in the crowd as people wondered what had just happened.

“Don’t worry, she will be okay. I think it’s the overflow of the holy spirit in this place,” the MDC leader joked, breaking the tension. [embedded content]

Chamisa, meanwhile, re-iterated his demands for an eminent foreign mediator to be the convener of dialogue between his party and President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF to break the prevailing economic and political crisis in the country.

“We want whatever agreement that is reached to be underwritten by the international community. We need beneficial, genuine dialogue to resolve the issues at the end of which we will agree on a mechanism to move our country forward,” Chamisa said.

He then proceeded to propose a complex rotational power sharing agreement.

“Mnangagwa, if we can agree, can give me two years and he also does two years and then afterwards we decide who can lead the country,” said Chamisa.

“If Mnangagwa refuses to agree to a dialogue, we will create a storm for him. We are not playing. Section 59 empowers us to peaceful protest. Very soon, we’ll call everyone to Harare, we’ll shut down Harare,” the MDC leader said.

“Don’t be afraid of their threats to kill you, we’re determined until we achieve change in this country. Nobody can stop an idea whose time has come.”

Chamisa said the MDC would recall MPs and councillors who were not serving their constituents.

“Councillors, don’t be corrupt; don’t deny stands to residents; we want timely refuse collection and we don’t want crazy rates. We want our people to have a quality life and quality services in their communities. We must demonstrate that we are an alternative,” he said to loud cheers.

The MDC has called a congress from 24 to 26 May at which Chamisa might face a leadership challenge. All other leadership positions will also be up for grabs.

